Motorist accidentally runs into porch arriving at house

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A home in northeast Columbia will likely need a new porch after a vehicle plowed into the home Thursday.
Officials said the incident took place at a home on North Brickyard Road. The driver was pulling into the driveway around 9 a.m. this morning when his foot slipped off the brake as he was preparing to park.
The driver suffered minor injuries. However, the front of the home is significantly damaged following the incident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
