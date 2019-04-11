Masters begins Thursday in Augusta, bringing thousands to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With the Masters happening just over an hour away, the event is traditionally a great time of the year for hotels and restaurants in Columbia.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Carl Blackstone, tells WIS that this year's Masters is coming right on the heels of March Madness is Columbia, which officials say was an added bonus.
Of course, the Masters Tournament gets underway in Augusta on Thursday, but they've also been holding practice rounds throughout the earlier parts of this week. Because the Augusta area hotels fill up fast, many golf fans turn to Columbia.
According to the Chamber, over the last five years, Columbia has seen as much as $200,000 dollars more – each year – in additional tax revenue all thanks to the boost in hotel stays from events like the Masters. Hotel prices typically go up for the occasion as well -- about $30 more each night during the week of the Masters compared to hotel prices throughout the rest of April.
“This week has been – historically – a great week for restaurants and hotels here in Columbia,” Blackstone said. “We’ve seen an increase over the last few years with people staying in Columbia. The commute is only 65 miles. It’s an hour and 15 minutes to get there. So, it’s a convenient place, but Columbia offers a lot.”
WIS reached out to several hotels in downtown Columbia and, while one or two are completely full for the weekend, several of them still have available rooms. Some hotel officials said many of their hotels were booked during the practice rounds, but not for the tournament as those tickets are harder to come by.
Still, this week alone in the month of April, hotels stays in downtown Columbia are generally up by about 15 percent. There is a reason we’re seeing a slight decline in hotel stays over the last couple of years, but the Chamber said this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“We’re also seeing significant growth in Vrbo and HomeAway. So, those tax dollars do come back in, as well, for Columbia. So, that’s a big bonus. So, not only hotels, but vacation homes around the lake is a popular place to stay,” said Blackstone.
