Leading scorer Cooper to transfer from Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A fourth player from the South Carolina women’s basketball program has now entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Te’a Cooper has made plans to leave the Gamecocks, according to a team spokesperson. Cooper was the team’s leading scorer last season with 11.9 points per game. She also had 66 assists, 32 steals, and averaged 2.5 rebounds.
Cooper played her first year with the Gamecocks last season. She sat out two years ago after transferring from Tennessee.
The Powder Springs, Ga., native now joins Kiki Herbert Harrigan, LaDazhia Williams, and Bianca Jackson in the transfer portal.
