FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered showers and storms for your weekend!

Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day. A stronger cold front will push into the area, giving way to scattered rain and the potential for some strong or severe thunderstorms. Right now, it looks as if the potential for stronger storms will arrive late Sunday evening and Sunday night. The rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 70%. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, on Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Rain could linger into Monday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s.