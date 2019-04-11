FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered showers and storms for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for showers and storms just in time for your weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking a chance of rain and storms over the next few days.
· On Friday, we’ll see scattered showers and isolated storms (50%). Highs will be in the 80s.
· A few showers and storms are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day. A strong cold front will push into the area, giving way to rain and possible strong storms, especially by your Sunday evening. Rain chances are around 70% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will be in the 80s.
· Showers could linger into Monday morning. Highs will fall into the mid 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Thursday night, expect increasing clouds. A few showers will develop after midnight. It will be warm, with low temperatures in the mid 50s.
On Friday, a cold front will approach the area, giving way to scattered showers and the potential for some thunderstorms, especially by afternoon and evening. We’ll keep an eye on the radar for you. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Widely scattered showers will also be possible Saturday. A rumble of thunder is possible. For now, rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day. A stronger cold front will push into the area, giving way to scattered rain and the potential for some strong or severe thunderstorms. Right now, it looks as if the potential for stronger storms will arrive late Sunday evening and Sunday night. The rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 70%. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, on Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Rain could linger into Monday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Friday: Moderate to High
Saturday: Moderate to High
Sunday: High
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Showers Move In Late. Mild. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: SE 5- 15 mph.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms (70%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Early Showers (40%). Then, Gradual Clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.
