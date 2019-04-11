First Alert Forecast: Enjoy The Carolina Sunshine...A Change Is Coming

Rain Is Making a Return
First Alert Sunday for Possible Strong to Severe Storms
High pressure will give us another nice day with a few more clouds (and a bit breezy) lower 80s by afternoon.
Rain moves in by Friday. This will be a fast moving system giving us scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A few hit and miss showers for Saturday before a strong cold front arrives late Sunday.
First Alert day is Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms midday through evening. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Breezy, warm and humid. Front moves through and after a morning shower on Monday, things will be cooler with sunny skies.
Weather Highlights:
- Another beauty today…just a few more clouds
- Rain returns tomorrow
- First Alert Sunday for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s
Tonight: Increasing cloudy. Lows Near 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High Near 80
