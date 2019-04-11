First Alert Forecast: Enjoy The Carolina Sunshine...A Change Is Coming

By Tim Miller | April 11, 2019 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 8:39 AM

Rain Is Making a Return

Tim Miller's April 11 morning forecast

First Alert Sunday for Possible Strong to Severe Storms

High pressure will give us another nice day with a few more clouds (and a bit breezy) lower 80s by afternoon.

Rain moves in by Friday. This will be a fast moving system giving us scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A few hit and miss showers for Saturday before a strong cold front arrives late Sunday.

First Alert day is Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms midday through evening. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Breezy, warm and humid. Front moves through and after a morning shower on Monday, things will be cooler with sunny skies.

Weather Highlights:

- Another beauty today…just a few more clouds

- Rain returns tomorrow

- First Alert Sunday for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s

Tonight: Increasing cloudy. Lows Near 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High Near 80

