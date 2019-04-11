Apartment fire causes $100,000 in damages in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 11, 2019 at 7:28 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 8:16 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An investigation has been launched by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office following an apartment fire near SC Highway 277 and Fontaine Road late Wednesday night.

An apartment fire on Elite Street is now being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office. The fire caused about $100,000 in damages. (Source: Google Earth)
A spokesman with the Columbia Fire Department said the fire started just before 10:30 p.m. at a four-unit apartment on Elite Street. Officials said the fire caused about $100,000 in damages.

Despite the damages, all tenants were able to make it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

