Apartment fire causes $100,000 in damages in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An investigation has been launched by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office following an apartment fire near SC Highway 277 and Fontaine Road late Wednesday night.
A spokesman with the Columbia Fire Department said the fire started just before 10:30 p.m. at a four-unit apartment on Elite Street. Officials said the fire caused about $100,000 in damages.
Despite the damages, all tenants were able to make it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.