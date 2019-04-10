Woman to serve 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A woman who operated a tax return preparation business in Columbia has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for preparing false tax returns.
According to officials, Marilyn Kirkland fraudulently increased refunds for her clients by preparing returns with fake income and expenses for businesses in order to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. Officials added some of the returns included false educaton credits.
In all, the United States Attorney’s Office said Kirkland prepared about 500 bogus tax returns that included more than $900,000 in false claims from the IRS.
Kirkland has also been order to repay more than $900,000 in restitution. She will also have to serve one year of court-ordered supervision once released from prison.
