Three Gamecocks set to transfer from women’s hoops program

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS has confirmed three South Carolina women’s basketball players will be transferring.
Junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, sophomore guard Bianca Jackson, and sophomore forward LaDazhia Williams have all opted to transfer.
Herbert Harrigan was instrumental in Carolina’s success this past season. She was fourth on the team in scoring. averaging 10.4 points and second in rebounds with 5.1 rebounds per game. The junior started 21 games for the Gamecocks averaged just under 23 minutes per game. In her career with USC. Herbert Harrigan averaged 7.4 points per game while posting 152 blocks.
Jackson averaged just four points this past season for Carolina. She had five starts and appeared in 32 games as a sophomore averaging just shy of 18 minutes per game. Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in her first year with the Gamecocks. In her first year, Jackson averaged 7.3 points per game.
Williams appeared in 19 games for Carolina this year and averaged 1.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. She was ranked as the 12th best forward in the 2017 class by ESPN. She was also a top-50 overall player in the class.
With these three players set to transfers and four seniors leaving the program, six players from the 2018-19 roster remain with the Gamecocks.
