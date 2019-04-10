Slain USC Upstate, Columbia native to receive posthumous degree in May

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia native and USC Upstate student who was shot and killed just months before his graduation will be honored during May commencement ceremonies.
Officials say Gaines, 22, was living at Campus Edge Apartments in Spartanburg, where authorities found him with a gunshot wound to the chest on March 26.
Gaines was laid to rest on April 3.
USC Upstate spokesperson Jessica Blais said Gaines, who was a student in the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics will be awarded his degree posthumously.
In addition to Gaines, another student, Jordane Bouchillon, who passed away in the fall following a car accident. Jordane was studying in our College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Science.
UofSC in Columbia said Tuesday that they will posthumously award a degree to Samantha Josephson, who was killed late last month.
There are still no leads in the investigation of Gaines’ death. If you have any information about his case, you’re asked to call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
