R1 superintendent presented public relations award while parents ask for answers regarding unused field

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In a heated Richland One School Board meeting, parents received an update about when the more than $700,000 turf field at AC Flora High School might re-open.
During the school board meeting, the facilities director said the field should be getting repairs in coming days.
District leaders say that weather permitting, they’ll be working to get the field fixed in this week or early next week.
“We certainly understand the frustration but we’re doing all that we can to address the issue make sure the field is safe for student to play on,” superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said. “We’ve got some additional infill coming later this week, first of next week, and we also have an outside evaluator that will come assess all aspects of the field.”
Earlier in the meeting, the superintendent was presented a public relations award from the national group regarding his work with the district and their communications team.
That presentation was immediately followed by parents asking district leaders to be upfront about what has happened with the field, and what they can expect for the rest of the season.
The facilities director made a report during the meeting to address concerns about the field, saying they intend to have the third party inspector look at other FirstForm fields installed in the district as well.
Parents of student-athletes at the meeting said their students just want to be able to play home games on their home field.
