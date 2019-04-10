Orangeburg man receives 10-year sentence in prison after shooting 2 officers

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after officials say he shot two officers.
Eugene James was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. James led police in Cayce on a chase into Columbia back in 2017. When it ended, he ran into the woods and opened fire on two officers hitting them both in the leg. One of the two officers was also shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.
The officers fired back and hit James.
Investigators later determined that the car he was driving and the gun he used were both stolen.
