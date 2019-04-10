One dead after truck drives off road, into creek in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A person has died after single-car collision in Lexington County on Wednesday.
Lance Corporal David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:10 Wednesday morning on SC Highway 6.
The driver of a 2001 Ford truck was traveling east on the highway before going off the right side of the road, down an embankment and submerging into a creek.
L. Cpl. Jones said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.