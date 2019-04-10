KCSO investigating ‘over 20 vehicle break-ins’ in Lugoff

LUGOFF, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the suspects responsible for over 20 vehicle break-ins.
Authorities with the sheriff’s office said the break-ins each occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Quail Hollow and Fredricksburg subdivisions Wednesday morning. Several firearms were taken from the unlocked vehicles during the break-ins.
“Anyone who breaks into a vehicle is a criminal,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. “When we leave our firearms in unsecured vehicles, we are not doing our part to prevent these criminals from getting firearms. Anytime criminals get what they are looking for, they will be back.”
Anyone with information regarding these break-ins is urged to call Investigator Michael Davidson at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.