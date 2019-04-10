Gunman in SC hospital shooting identified; 1 in critical condition

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting inside the Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg on Wednesday.
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, the hospital president Charles Williams said the suspect, who was not named, was originally a patient at the hospital, left the emergency room, and returned with a gun, shooting a hospital employee. Williams said employees tried to get the person to stay but could not.
The shooting happened around 8:50 a.m. and the suspect was detained shortly thereafter. The victim was immediately taken into surgery after the shooting and is in critical condition at this time.
According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, “The suspect had surrendered himself to the security guard as we were entering.”
Williams said it’s been a tough day for staff working, or as he likes to call them ‘family.’
“As you can imagine...It’s difficult,” Williams said. “Whenever you have someone of your family, we’re family here it’s tough”
Officials say within minutes the suspected gunman was in custody. The hospital immediately issued a code silver and locked down the hospital as law enforcement went door to door to ensure the safety of all patients.
Vivian, who did not want to share her last name tells WIS she was about to visit her sister in the hospital when she drove up to dozens of police cars surrounding the hospital.
“I’m disturbed where can you be safe now?” Vivian said. “It can happen anywhere. I’m just so sorry it happened here.”
Zenovia Harris, an Orangeburg resident tells WIS “It’s very very scary. You know you bring your kids to a public place or your family is in a public place and you want them to feel safe.”
Safety and security is a big concern for visitors of the hospital, as well as those who work here.
“I can assure you, for individuals coming here, the employees, the patients, and the community, we are putting steps in place that we will not only ensure that it is safe, and promote an environment that continues to be safe, but we’re going to be putting increased things,” Williams said.
The hospital is no longer under a lockdown and all functions, including the emergency room, have re-opened.
The shooter has been identified as Abrian Sabb. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Sabb’s being charged with assault and battery with the intent to kill.
Per the Associated Press, Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg said on the House floor Wednesday she was told by the Orangeburg County administrator that a nurse was hit in a random shooting by someone with mental problems.
An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor will be on site shortly and communication will be forthcoming advising of arrival.
