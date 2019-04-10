FIRST ALERT: Tracking more rain and storms; some storms could be strong Sunday

Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day. A stronger cold front will push into the area, giving way to scattered rain and the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms. Right now, it looks as is stronger storms will arrive late Sunday evening and Sunday night. The rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 70%. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, on Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Rain will likely linger into Monday morning.