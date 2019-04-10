FIRST ALERT: Tracking more rain and storms; some storms could be strong Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking more showers and storms on the way. In fact, Sunday is now an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
· Rain moves back in for Friday. A thunderstorm is possible. Highs will be in the 80s.
· A few showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day. A strong cold front will push into the area, giving way to rain and possible strong storms, especially by your Sunday evening. Rain chances are around 70% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will be in the 80s.
· Showers will likely linger into Monday morning. Highs will fall into the 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect clear skies. It will be mild, with low temperatures in the mid 50s.
We’re expecting more sunshine for your Thursday. A few clouds are possible, but no rain is expected at this time. Highs will warm into the lower 80s.
Get your umbrella ready! You’ll need it for Friday and part of your weekend. Let’s talk about Friday first. A cold front will approach the area, giving way to scattered showers and the potential for a couple of thunderstorms. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Showers will also be possible into Saturday. A rumble of thunder is possible. For now, rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day. A stronger cold front will push into the area, giving way to scattered rain and the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms. Right now, it looks as is stronger storms will arrive late Sunday evening and Sunday night. The rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 70%. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, on Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Rain will likely linger into Monday morning.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Thursday: High
Friday: Moderate to High
Saturday: Moderate to High
Tonight: Clear Skies. Mild. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms (70%). Highs in the lower 80s.
