First Alert Forecast: Super Springtime Weather

Tranquil Springtime Forecast
A few leftover clouds from yesterday’s storms will be around this morning, then High pressure will be in charge of the forecast the next couple of days, giving us wonderful spring weather. Sunny skies with daytime highs Near 80…Clear at night…lows lower 50s.
Our next chance of rain comes in by Friday. This will be a fast moving system giving us scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A few hit and miss showers for Saturday before a strong cold front arrives late Sunday.
Look for more widespread showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into the mornings hours Monday. We’ll clear the skies once again by Monday afternoon and settle in for a few dry days next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Great Spring weather Today and Thursday
- Pleasant days and cool nights
- Rain returns on Friday
- Better chance of showers and storms late Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Clear. Lows lower 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs Near 80
