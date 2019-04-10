Driver dies after SUV hits car in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a collision just outside of Lexington, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officer First Class Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Spool Wheel Road and Spring Hill Road.
The driver of a 2017 Chevy Camaro was driving south on Spring Hill Road while the driver of a 2013 Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Spool Wheel Road. Officials said the Camaro was hit shortly after pulling out in front of the Tahoe at the intersection.
The driver of the Camaro died from injuries suffered in the collision. The identity of that driver has not been released yet.
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the collision.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
