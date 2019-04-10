Cross-over deadline at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Some of the more controversial bills at the South Carolina State House will be facing more of an uphill battle.
Wednesday was the cross-over deadline. It means Senate bills had to pass over to the House and House bills had to pass over to the Senate.
Bills can still crossover but only with a supermajority or two-thirds vote. That can be difficult for more controversial legislation.
Some legislation that beat the deadline this week a bill that would change the way mentally ill patients are transported across the state. This legislation was filed after the drowning deaths of two mental health patients during Hurricane Florence.
Another bill filed after a tragedy in South Carolina, the Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act passed in the House and is headed to the Senate. Representative Seth Rose (D-Richland) along with Representative Micah Caskey (R-Lexington) filed the bill. Rep. Rose said, “If we weren’t able to get second reading done yesterday, this bill would not have an opportunity to become law this year.”
Some legislation that didn’t meet the deadline includes the Fetal Heartbeat bill in the House, various gun reform bills and constitutional carry bills.
The Compassionate Care Act is still in committee and didn’t meet the deadline. Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) filed the bill earlier this session. He said he’s optimistic this bill will pass this year. “The crossover deadline is sort of a procedural deadline. It can be overcome. The trick is to come up with a bill that meets everyone’s concerns.”
With the deadline behind us, Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) is urging Senators to pass the education reform bill and the Professional Sports Team Investment Act before the session ends this year.
“If we don’t take these opportunities to show that we are strong on education, strong on business, then we will lose the competitive edge that we have had for a number of years,” the Governor said.
