Coroner identifies two people who died in crash on I-77 near Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two people who died in a single-vehicle crash on 1-77 near Bluff Road yesterday afternoon.
The victims, Devonte Ramal Seabrook, 25, and Anastasia Louise Icenogle, 24, died at the scene after their vehicle struck a highway sign then caught on fire.
Seabrook’s cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body.
Icenogle’s cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the body.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
