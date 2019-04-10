Community Builder: Chef of Second Chances helps more than 600 people find jobs

“Chef Rouse let me in or out for just a minute,” said Mungo as he walked into the FBC kitchen. “You have been nominated and chosen as the WIS and Mungo Homes Community Builder for your help with getting folks back on their feet through the art of cooking. So thank you very much and you'll get a $1000 check to the charity of your choice from the Michael J. Mungo foundation. Keep up the good work and this is yours,” said Mungo as he handed Chef a hard hat.