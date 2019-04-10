CMS parents concerned about logistics of new overcrowding-relief middle school

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Families in south Charlotte within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say their schools are overcrowded and a new middle school is long overdue. The majority of families speaking to the CMS board this week all agreed that a new school is needed, but its the type of school being built that they’re split on.
“If a STEAM school is your child’s dream, then Rea Farms will be an excellent choice, but what about the child who doesn’t dream of attending a STEAM school? Or a school that is not a K-8…?," asked concerned CMS parent, Lee Suggs.
Suggs is talking about the Rea Farms Relief School. Back in 2013, tax payers voted yes for to build the Rea Farms STEAM Magnet k-8 middle school, which would serve as a relief school for overcrowded Community House and Jay M. Robinson middle schools, along with the the elementary schools feeding into them—Ballantyne, Elon Park, Hawk Ridge, and Polo Ridge Elementary schools. But parents say times have changed.
“What this community looked like and needed in 2013 is very different that what our community needs today," says concerned CMS parent, Brooke Koeppel.
Parents say the South Charlotte area needs a general middle school, not a magnet, multi-grade school.
“Even if the local community wanted and needed a a k-8 magnet in 2012 that is not what the community wants or needs today. So a k-8 magnet at Rea Farms does not solve the current most pressing problems, what this community needs is a middle school,” said concerned CMS parent, Tim Hoch.
Parents are worried the new Rea Farms school and rezoning would mean their kids to go to a magnet school according to district boundaries and they say not all students might thrive under a magnet curriculum.
“Please do not take away our choice of a traditional public education for our child," said concerned CMS parent, Lisa Pera.
The board says they hear the concerns of families.
“K-8’s are great, they can be great neighborhood schools as well, so I wouldn’t hang your hat on that one but serious overcrowding relief does need to happen," said District 1 board member, Rhonda Cheek.
“The overcrowding issues is really difficult in the southern part of this county, but that’s also true in other parts of this county," said CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox. Wilcox added that although he was not here for the bond vote back in 2013, that he does agree what a community needs now might have changed over the years.
So whats next? This month CMS is asking for your input. They’re planning on hosting community meetings so that the board can make a final proposal by May on what type of school will be built and who would get to go to it. We’ll have those set days for you as soon as they announce them.
