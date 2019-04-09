USC soccer takes #whatsmyname pledge to the field, while Josephson investigation continues

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We are getting new updates in the case of USC Student Samantha Josephson, as the USC community continues to share her family’s message of safety.
Last week, DNR went back to the scene where Josephson’s body was found, looking for info and possible evidence. Tuesday they said they did not find anything.
Columbia Police, have not released any more information at this time.
While the investigation continues, USC Women’s Soccer is taking her family’s message of safety to the soccer field.
This weekend, spring soccer in South Carolina took on a bigger message, when 3 schools competing against each other in games, USC, College of Charleston and Coastal Carolina, paid tribute to Samantha Josephson’s memory.
“Yeah we’re playing each other and it’s going to be a tough game, but there’s a bigger purpose and we can all stand behind something that’s bigger than a soccer game,” said USC Women’s Soccer player Tatumn Milazzo.
In a call for rideshare safety, the hashtag #whatsmyname was written by every player on their arms. They’re using their platform as athletes to take the conversation further.
“Spreading the awareness that like yeah we have a voice, let’s help protect people and use it,” Milazzo said.
While the USC and Columbia Community waits to learn more, Shelley Smith, Women’s Soccer head coach, says they will stick together after what has happened.
“We’re always promoting the fact that they need to be careful, they need to stay together. It’s something I know that’s come out of this tragedy, is don’t leave your friends, make sure you’re all together,” Smith said.
We have also learned today that, Josephson, who was set to graduate from USC, will receive a posthumous degree by the school during spring commencement.
According to records, Nathaniel Rowland, accused of killing Samantha Josephson will be back in Court on April 22nd.
