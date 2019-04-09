Talk of the Town: Calling all girlfriends for the Heart and Sole Five-Miler

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Years ago, two of my best friends and I wanted other women to experience the joy and camaraderie we’ve enjoyed in our many races together over the decades. So we started a run and walk for women by women – Heart & Sole. With the backing of both of our employers, Lexington Medical Center and WIS TV, our event is now in its 18th year.
Don’t miss this opportunity to gather your mom, sister, and girlfriends for a time to focus on your heart, your overall health and you at South Carolina’s premier women’s road race. We average about 1,300 ladies and we work hard to make them feel super special.
Race Director Jeanna Moffett says, “The Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler is designed for women of all fitness levels—elite runners as well as weekend walkers. The event celebrates women and encourages a healthy lifestyle. And we do it all to call attention to the number one killer of women—heart disease.”
The Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole women's five- and three-miler events are Saturday, April 20. The opening ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m. and the five-mile run and five-mile walk start at 8 a.m. with the three-mile walk starting a few minutes later. This takes place on the Laurel Street side of Finlay Park in downtown Columbia.
Online registration ends Friday, April 19. Registration before April 20 is $35. Race day registration is $45. You can register the day of the event at the packet pick-up. That location is in the Arsenal Hill Building at the corner of Lincoln and Laurel Street in downtown Columbia near Finlay Park.
See you Saturday, April 20. Be ready to start your day with a “Hey, Girlfriends!” greeting.
Until we see you there, browse through these photographs as you walk or run down memory lane by clicking here.
