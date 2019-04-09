Sheriff’s department gives little protection on social media to suspect who cut off ankle monitor

MASON COUNTY, WV (WIS) - The Mason County, WV Sheriff's Department's Facebook page did not expect the tall order of sorting through the comments of a now-viral post of a local suspect.
On Monday, the sheriff's department posted a photo of Christopher Taylor, who was wanted for allegedly removing his home confinement ankle bracelet.
Taylor has always been a little feisty, according to the post. Prior to the arrest, Taylor allegedly tried to hit the arresting officer and run away but “was apprehended after a short chase.”
Taylor's short-lived fame has been duly noted on social media, thanks in large part to a slew of petty comments on the department's Facebook page.
"Check all the big oak trees," one commenter said. "He probably went back to baking cookies."
Another one said: "Christopher 'Tiny' Taylor escaped so for once in his life he could be considered 'at large.'"
And with St. Patrick's Day just last month, one person was still in the Irish spirit: "You’ll never catch him or his Lucky Charms!"
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taylor, please contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
