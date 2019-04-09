Man ticketed in connection with beheaded alligator found near Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A man has been ticketed in connection with an alligator that was found near Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.
Henry Kerr, of Mount Pleasant, was issued a ticket for littering as well as a warning ticket for violating the regulations regarding the disposal of alligators under the permit program.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigators found that the alligator carcass was from an alligator that had been legally taken by Kerr under a “nuisance alligator” permit which was issued to a homeowners association in the Mount Pleasant area, according to SCDNR spokesman David Lucas. He harvested the head and the tail of the animal, which is common, and is allowed for the contract trapper to do the under the permit, Lucas said.
But the permit requires the animals remains be disposed of in a legal manner and specifically excludes dumping the gator in public waterways, which is why Kerr was ticketed.
Lucas added that the regulations concerning how alligators are disposed of using the permit were strengthened in 2015. Kerr contacted SCDNR voluntarily after seeing stories in the media Monday about the alligator, Lucas said.
“Kerr either did not understand or had forgotten that this was now the case,” Lucas said.
Kerr cooperated fully with the investigating officer, Lucas said.
