LIVE AT NOON: US Attorney to join federal law enforcement for press conference

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced today that a press conference will be held at 12:00 p.m.
Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations.
You can watch the press conference in the above livestream player, by clicking here, or on the WIS News 10 Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.