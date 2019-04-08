Lawsuit: Applebee’s server ‘did not like Black people,' ignored black family while waiting on whites

"When the alleged incident was brought to our attention in 2017, at a former Applebee’s location, we acted immediately to learn more and investigate. RMH also responded to a notice from the Ohio Civil Rights Commission regarding this matter and on July 26, 2018, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission determined there was no probable cause and closed the matter. Due to the pending litigation that was filed on April 5, 2019, we are unable to comment further.”