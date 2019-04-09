Iconic Midlands Army-Navy surplus store to shutter its doors after 100 years

The Rittenburgs have run Moe Levy’s since taking it over for Gloria’s parents, the original owners, who opened the surplus shop back in the early 1900s. It’s been the go-to spot for Army-Navy surplus apparel since that time and at one point was one of the largest retailers of Levi’s jeans in South Carolina. Now down to closeout merchandise, it’s a shell of what it once was, Harold Rittenburg said. Over the years, they’ve served celebrities and politicians visiting the Capital City.