Getting cheesy: Pimento cheese passport program launches in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s time to get cheesy! The “Pimento Cheese Passport” program has launched today in partnership with Experience Columbia SC.
If you’re a fan of pimento cheese, visitors and residents can pick up their official Columbia SC Pimento Cheese Passport at any of the 15 participating restaurants or the Columbia SC Visitor’s Center to track their foodie journey through Columbia and be entered to win quarterly prizes. Experience Columbia said in their press release announcing the event, “'Though the origin of the dish may be a hotly-debated topic, we know that pimento cheese was perfected in our backyard,' said Charlene Slaughter, director of communications for Experience Columbia SC.”
With stops all over the city it gives residents and visitors a reason to explore Columbia and the surrounding areas through food - from a classic, smoky pimento cheese dip with chips or fried green tomatoes topped with cheddar pimento cheese, to pimento cheese-topped burgers and pizza, and even a Vegan-friendly pimento cheese wrap.
Participating restaurants in the Columbia SC Pimento Cheese Passport include:
· Di Prato’s Delicatessen
· Bourbon
· Jake’s
· Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Café
· Solstice Kitchen
· Cellar on Greene
· Rockaway Athletic Club
· The Whig
· Midwood Smokehouse
· Terra
· The War Mouth
· Spotted Salamander
· Good Life Café
· Café Strudel, West Columbia
· Café Strudel, Lexington
