Getting cheesy: Pimento cheese passport program launches in Columbia

If you’re a fan of pimento cheese, visitors and residents can pick up their official Columbia SC Pimento Cheese Passport at any of the 15 participating restaurants or the Columbia SC Visitor’s Center to track their foodie journey through Columbia and be entered to win quarterly prizes. Experience Columbia said in their press release announcing the event, “'Though the origin of the dish may be a hotly-debated topic, we know that pimento cheese was perfected in our backyard,' said Charlene Slaughter, director of communications for Experience Columbia SC.”