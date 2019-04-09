FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Here’s a look at your WIS First Alert Weather Forecast - Tuesday is an ALERT DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.
First Alert Today For Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
Low pressure to our South/Southwest is moving ever so slowly to the Northeast today and a cold front to our west is moving in our direction as well. These two players will help produce another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some storm will be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and the slight risk of tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the state under a “slight” risk of severe weather (“marginal” risk for the Upstate).
Things will be quiet during the early morning however, as we move through mid-morning we’ll see some shows fire-up with the best chance of storms this afternoon through the evening. If we can break through these low clouds, we’ll see lower 80s today. This will help fuel the atmosphere for storm development.
Cold front will move through and Wednesday and Thursday look super! Our next cold front arrives by Friday with a chance of showers. Yet another round of unsettled weather Sunday into next week looks on tap!
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
- Severe Threat: Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Hair and a slight risk of Tornadoes
- Warm, Lower 80s
- Clearing skies for Wednesday and Thursday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and quarter size hail. Rain chance 60%. Highs lower 80s
First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Lows lower 50s
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs Near 80
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.