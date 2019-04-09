First Alert Forecast: Showers and Storms Today, Give Way To Sunshine Tomorrow

First Alert Today For Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
Low pressure to our South/Southwest is moving ever so slowly to the Northeast today and a cold front to our west is moving in our direction as well. These two players will help produce another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storm will be strong to severe with Damaging Winds, Hail, Heavy Rain and the slight risk of Tornadoes
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a “Marginal” Risk of severe weather.
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. If we can break through these low clouds, we’ll see lower 80s today. Another chance for just a few storms late this evening.
Cold front will move through and Wednesday and Thursday look super! Our next cold front arrives by Friday with a chance of showers. Yet another round of unsettled weather Sunday into next week looks on tap!
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
- Severe Threat: Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Hail and a slight risk of Tornadoes
- Warm, Lower 80s
- Clearing skies for Wednesday and Thursday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and quarter size hail. Rain chance 60%. Highs lower 80s
Tonight: A few showers and isolated storms tonight. Clearing late. Lows lower 50s. Rain chance 60%
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs Near 80
