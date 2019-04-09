Feds, US Attorney uncovers nearly $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme dubbed ‘Operation Brace Yourself’

The uncovered scheme went as follows: Medicare customers would be targeted in ads for Medicare premiums. The customer would call a call center in the Phillippines and the victim would be up-sold “free to low-cost durable medical braces” for ailments in knees, necks, and other joints. The call centers paid illegal medical kickbacks and bribes to managers and operators of tele-medical companies and others who participated in exchange for “DME (durable medical equipment) orders for those Medicare beneficaries.”