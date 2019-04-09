CPD: Wanted man taken into custody after barricading inside Baymont Inn & Suites on East Exchange Blvd

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A wanted man has been taken into custody after barricaded himself inside the Baymont Inn & Suites on East Exchange Blvd. near Garners Ferry, according to the Columbia Police Department.
U.S. Marshals Task Force went to serve a warrant but the suspect, Quinci Jenkins, did not surrender.
After a brief standoff, Jenkins was taken into custody around 11:20 p.m.
Jenkins is wanted out of Hillsborough County, Florida on various warrants, including attempted murder and weapons charges.
CPD, along with U.S. Marshals, were on the scene.
