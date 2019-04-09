Boosie Badazz arrested in Georgia on drug, weapon charges

NEWNAN, GA (WAFB) - Louisiana rapper, Boosie Badazz, formerly Lil’ Boosie, has been arrested on drug and weapon charges in Newnan, Georgia, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, April 8.
Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.
It’s also been reported that Boosie was arrested along with former NFL player, Antonio Allen, 30, who played as a free safety for the New York Jets. Allen is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, and possession of marijuana.
The sheriff’s office says the two were arrested when a deputy noticed a white Dodge Charger swerving in and out of its lane, nearly side swiping another vehicle, on Crossing Bypass. According to a report from The Newnan Times-Herald, the deputy noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the vehicle after he pulled it over.
During a search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says they found about 11 g of suspected marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun. They also reportedly found a bag full of cash, and a vape pen with suspected THC oil inside.
Boosie reportedly admitted to talking on the phone while driving and told the deputy Allen was his body guard.
The sheriff’s office also says they determined the car was a rental from Florida, but was not registered in either Hatch or Allen’s name.
No bond has been set at this time.
