The Burmese python weighed 140 pounds

Researchers capture massive 17-foot snake in South Florida
The female Burmese python measured 17-feet long and weighed 140 pounds. (Source: Big Cypress National Preserve/National Park Service)
By Ed Payne | April 8, 2019 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 2:55 PM

(Gray News) – National Park Service rangers recently wrangled a record-setting Burmese python from Big Cypress National Preserve.

“This female was over 17-feet long, weighed 140 pounds, and contained 73 developing eggs,” the preserve’s Facebook page said.

“She is the largest python ever removed from Big Cypress National Preserve -- and she was caught because of research and a new approach to finding pythons.”

Posted by Big Cypress National Preserve on Friday, April 5, 2019

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in South Florida with an estimated tens of thousands of them living in the Everglades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. They’re native to Asia, from eastern India through Vietnam and southern China. They’re also found on the islands of Java.

Scientists are using new methods to track and catch the snakes that are a threat to native wildlife.

“Using male pythons with radio transmitters allows the team to track the male to locate breeding females,” the preserve said.

“The team tracked one of the sentinel males with the transmitter and found this massive female nearby.”

Florida considers the snakes such a problem it’s encouraging the public to get involved too.

Pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission - no permit required- and the FWC encourages people to remove and kill pythons from private lands whenever possible. Pythons may also be killed at any time throughout the year from 22 Wildlife Management Areas, Public Small Game Hunting Areas and Wildlife and Environmental Areas where pythons are known to exist. There is no bag limit and pythons may be humanely killed by any means other than traps or firearms.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Watch out, pythons. The park rangers and people of Florida are coming for you.

