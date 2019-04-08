Personal archive gives special look into the career of Senator Ernest “Fritz” Hollings

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Herb Hartsook helped put together a massive personal archive for former U.S. Senator and South Carolina Governor Ernest “Fritz” Hollings.
The late Ernest “Fritz” Hollings definitely left his mark on South Carolina and the country. This collection gives you an inside look into Hollings’ many years of public service.
“When you go into a meeting and you say your Fritz Hollings’ archivist. That means something,” he said. Hartsook is the former director for the South Carolina Political Collections at the University of South Carolina.
The South Carolina Political Collections is housed at the Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library along with the personal archive of the late Senator.
The collection is made up of more than 800,000 pages of paper. 800 linear feet, or 800 boxes of archives.
Hundreds of items documenting Senator Hollings’ time at the South Carolina State House all the way to Capitol Hill. “He had people stay with him for 20, 25, 30 or more years and that’s not common on the Hill,” Hartsook said.
Throughout the collection, you’ll find campaign items and notes take on a yellow legal pad by the late Senator. The current director for the South Carolina Political Collections, Dorothy Walker, said, “He was a visionary I would say. He was looking forward at all times. Trying to predict and plan things so they would have long-lasting effects.”
Hartsook says the library and the collection were just more examples of the Senator Hollings’ commitment to education. “Last time I talked to him he was reading a new biography of FDR.”
He said even without this massive collection, Hollings’ work will be remembered for a long time. “Fritz Hollings energized everybody around him. He wanted to do things. He wasn’t in government to make money or make a name or gather power. He really wanted to do something.”
Last month, the House passed a resolution that would rename the Charleston International Airport after Senator Hollings. That resolution has been referred to the Transportation Committee in the Senate.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State House and all state offices are lowered to half staff from sunrise Monday, April 15th, until sunset Tuesday, April 16th.
