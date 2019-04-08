Officials: Missing Sumter Co. woman found safe

Amanda Nettles (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 8, 2019 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 10:46 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 29-year-old Amanda Nettles has been found safe.

Nettles was first reported missing on March 30. She was supposed to meet her mother that day.

A few days after she went missing, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a woman claiming to be Nettles. The woman told deputies she was out of state. However, authorities weren’t able to confirm the woman’s identity. The woman was asked to visit a local law enforcement agency to confirm her identity so she could be removed from the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Officials say Nettles returned home safely on Sunday night.

