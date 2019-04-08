Lexington man accused of robbing store he once worked at

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested a man on Sunday connected to the armed robbery of a convenience store.
Jihad Stockdale, 26, is being charged with armed robbery and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
“As detectives investigated the robbery Saturday night, they determined Stockdale went into the Pitt Stop on Longs Pond Road and demanded money from a clerk while armed with a pistol,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The clerk told investigators she could positively identify Stockdale because he used to work at the store and still comes in as a customer.”
Stockdale fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was arrested Sunday afternoon a short distance from the store.
Stockdale is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was set at $51,000 on Monday.
