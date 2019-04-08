Lee Correctional inmates let creative juices flow in music workshop

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s music to their ears.
Inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution are participating in a music workshop. The theme of the workshop is “Letters from Lee.”
As part of the workshop, inmates have written letters to a loved one, to their future selves, or to someone else. Later, they wrote songs based on those letter.
“It’s just building those skills that we all need and working on those to be successful in our lives and in our relationships and, hopefully upon re-entry into society, having an experience like this will be a positive that they can bring to their lives when they’re back into society.”
Officials said about 40 inmates from the Character Based Units as Lee Correctional were involved in the workshop, which is in its sixth year.
