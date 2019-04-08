Irmo man arrested, charged with murder in connection with body found on I-26

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Ervin Meggett, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found on I-26 near the Newberry County/Laurens County border.
According to officials, Meggett, a female, and the victim were leaving North Carolina to return to the Columbia area on Sunday. As they were traveling back, an altercation took place in the vehicle. During the altercation, Meggett shot the victim, who has been identified as Malik Kluttz.
Meggett was arrested Sunday at his home in Irmo later that day. He was later taken to the Laurens County Detention Center to be booked.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division all worked together to identify Meggett and Kluttz.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Irmo Police Department each assisted in Meggett’s arrest.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this young man whose life was taken during this senseless act of violence,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “We hope holding Meggett responsible for the death of their loved one will provide them with a sense of closure so they can begin the healing process. This was a multi-jurisdictional effort, so we want to thank all the agencies who assisted and helped get this guy behind bars so quickly.”
