FIRST ALERT: Tracking more showers and storms for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking storms that could be strong to severe tonight into your Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day.
· A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Midlands until 10 p.m. tonight.
· We’re tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms that could be strong to severe as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain will be the biggest threats.
· Your Tuesday is also an Alert Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds (60%). Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Drier weather moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
· More unsettled weather moves in Friday through your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is an Alert Day. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Midlands until 10 p.m. tonight. A cold front will approach the area from the west, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. We’ll keep an eye on the radar for you this evening. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday is an Alert Day as well. We’re tracking the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms as the cold front sweeps through the Midlands. Showers and potential storms are possible Tuesday morning, then again in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, expect a good deal of clouds Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Drier weather moves in for Wednesday. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.
More showers move in Friday through part of your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Tuesday: Low
Wednesday: Moderate to High
Thursday: High
First Alert Night: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
