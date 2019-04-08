FIRST ALERT: Tracking more showers and storms for the Midlands

Today is an Alert Day. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Midlands until 10 p.m. tonight. A cold front will approach the area from the west, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. We’ll keep an eye on the radar for you this evening. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.