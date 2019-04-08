First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Today and Tuesday

First Alert Today and Tuesday For Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
Low pressure to our south will move into the Southeast and into the state today. As the Low moves through, a cold front to the west will also be moving towards us…the front will move through late tomorrow. All this gives us a good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the state under a “Slight” risk of severe weather (Areas East of I-95 are under a “Marginal” risk) The central Midlands and East are under a “Marginal” risk Tuesday.
The best chance of seeing storms develop will be this afternoon through the evening, then again overnight, only to fire-up again tomorrow morning and afternoon.
Temperatures will be warm with highs Near 80. The front will move through and we’ll see clearing skies for Wednesday.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today and Tuesday for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
- Severe Threat: Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Hair and a slight risk of Tornadoes
- Warm, highs Near 80 to Lower 80s
- Clearing skies for Wednesday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and quarter size hail. Rain chance 90%. Highs lower 80s
First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and quarter size hail. Rain chance 90%. Lows lower 60s
First Alert Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning then again by late afternoon. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and quarter size hail. Rain chance 60%. Highs upper 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, clearing skies by midday. High Near 80
