First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Today and Tuesday

Low pressure to our south will move into the Southeast and into the state today. As the Low moves through, a cold front to the west will also be moving towards us…the front will move through late tomorrow. All this gives us a good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the state under a “Slight” risk of severe weather (Areas East of I-95 are under a “Marginal” risk) The central Midlands and East are under a “Marginal” risk Tuesday.