Fire at Harbison Gardens caused by unattended cooking, Columbia Fire marshal says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Fire Department have determined the cause of a fire that took place on Saturday.
According to the Columbia Fire Marshal, the fire that happened on April 6 at Harbison Gardens was caused by unattended cooking. The fire ultimately displaced more than 30 residents at the apartment complex.
The fire forced officials to close Columbiana Drive at Crossbow Drive for several minutes as firefighters fought the blaze.
