Downed power lines in downtown Columbia force road closure

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials have closed Sumter Street in Columbia due to downed power lines.
Jennifer Timmons with the Columbia Police Department said a tractor-trailer accidentally pulled down the power lines.
Motorists will not be able to access the roadway from Gervais Street to Pendleton Street as crews with SCE&G work to repair the power lines to get the road reopened.
Members of the Columbia Police Department, the University of South Carolina Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety are currently on the scene.
Motorists headed that way are urged to find an alternate route to their destination.
