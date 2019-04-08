Denmark community reeling after 2 basketball players shot, 1 killed

DENMARK, SC (WIS) - Students at Denmark Technical College are remembering one of their own.
Authorities say Jordan Parson a 20-year-old from Florida, was shot and killed during an argument at a party, early Saturday morning. There is no indication that Parson was involved in the argument.
Parson was a basketball player with the school. Denmark Tech officials say another player was shot and is recovering in the hospital, but they have not released his name. They add other basketball players were also at the party when the shooting happened.
Monday, staff, and students at Denmark Tech held a prayer service outside of the basketball gym where Parson played. A memorial was created for him at the front doors.
The Denmark Technical Basketball Team has 15 players, a tight group that is going through a very difficult time.
“The team is so small and they do so much together, it’s really hurting them,” Denmark Tech Interim President Dr. Christopher Hall said.
We spoke with his coaches, Jamar Washington and Chaz Williams who described the 20-year-old as a leader.
“Kept guys straight, always was the one that when we put in for the huddle he had something positive to say,” Head Coach Jamar Washington said.
“And that was something that we needed and what we were missing and so he always brought a lot of intensity to the gym and any time he was at the gym that just raised you know our intensity for how we played on the court,” Assistant Coach Chaz Williams said.
His coaches, Jamar Washington, and Chaz Williams say Jojo gave it his all and now they are having to comfort the team with not one, but two players who were shot during a party in Denmark.
“I mean whatever it was, this shouldn’t have been the result,” Williams said.
“It’s going to be tough. I told the guys we’re going to have to move along, move on as a family,” Washington said.
“We just trying to find a way to pick up the pieces and come together cause that’s what we’re going to have to do. Because we only hang around each other, so we’re going to have to band together and get through this together,” Williams said.
School officials say there will be counselors and local clergy available for anyone who needs to talk.
SLED Officials have not released any suspect names, but ask you to call Crimestoppers 1-888 CRIME-SC anonymously with any info you might have.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.