Branchville man missing more than four months, family refuses to give up

“We are planning to get another search team together that we could go out – maybe door-to-door, knocking and passing out fliers in hopes that someone has information,” said Lorraine. “If you have information, you don’t even have to give your name. If you just give us the information where we can find him, we will go and look in the area that you point us to and areas that you don’t point us to. We just want Sport home.”