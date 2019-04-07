Two arrested in connection with bodies found on Upstate property, deputies say

Deputies said Hurlburt provided information to help them locate the bodies of both victims. Hurlburt was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon and is charged with murder in connection to the Rhymer homicide. He is also charged with accessory after the fact, a charge linked to Bunner's homicide. Deputies later charged Hurlburt with unlawful possession of a pistol by a convicted felon after deputies responded to the towing business Wednesday.