Two arrested in connection with bodies found on Upstate property, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WYFF) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said a man wanted on suspicion of murder after two bodies were found Friday on a property on Williams Street was arrested Saturday.
Wright said Jonathan Galligan, 39, known as “Stretch,” was wanted on murder charges after two adult bodies were found by cadaver dogs on a property where he once lived.
The coroner said the bodies were found in shallow graves that were approximately 18 inches deep.
The coroner said one of the victims was 27-year-old Christin Rene Bunner, of Arcadia Main Street in Spartanburg. The other victim was identified as Melissa Fairlee Rhymer, 40, of Revan Drive, Mountville, the coroner said.
According to The Aware Foundation’s Facebook page, Bunner was reported missing and was last seen Dec. 16, 2018. The Facebook post said she was 26 years old at the time and was missing from Arcadia, South Carolina.
Wright said during the press conference Friday afternoon that Galligan was believed to be connected to a missing person in the area.
Wright said Galligan was at the sheriff's office earlier Friday to be interviewed about the missing person, but deputies could not hold him and he was released.
A neighbor told WYFF News 4 that three people were living in the house and went missing two weeks ago. According to the Sheriff's Office, family members said Galligan was Bunner's boyfriend at the time she was killed.
Deputies said a convenience store clerk spotted Galligan Saturday and he was arrested without incident.
On Saturday, deputies said another man was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation. Investigators said deputies responded to a disturbance with weapons near Little Man's Towing Wednesday night on Howard Street. Deputies said they found Christian Hurlburt, who they said shot himself in the head.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Hurlburt, 41, confessed to being with Galligan during the murder of Bunner in December 2018. Deputies said Hurlburt admitted to burying Bunner behind the house on Williams Street and told investigators he killed a second woman, later identified as Rhymer, and buried her body in the yard on Williams Street in January.
Deputies said Hurlburt provided information to help them locate the bodies of both victims. Hurlburt was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon and is charged with murder in connection to the Rhymer homicide. He is also charged with accessory after the fact, a charge linked to Bunner's homicide. Deputies later charged Hurlburt with unlawful possession of a pistol by a convicted felon after deputies responded to the towing business Wednesday.
Galligan and Hurlburt appeared before a magistrate for bond arraignment Saturday night. They were denied bond.
Galligan is charged with murder in connection with Bunner’s homicide and accessory after the fact in connection with Rhymer’s homicide. Deputies do not believe there are any more victims and are still trying to determine a motive for both killings.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.