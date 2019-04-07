‘They can just be kids today': Private air show held for children battling cancer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Children battling cancer and their families were treated to their very own private air show on Saturday.
The air show happened off of Airport Boulevard in West Columbia and it included unique aircraft, military vehicles and a chance to watch a sky dive.
All of this put on with help from Columbia’s Celebrate Freedom Foundation, the Childhood Cancer Optimist Club of SC and Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. Organizers say they hope this helps children escape if only for a few minutes from their battle.
“Step away from their cancer and they can not have to deal with the poking and the prodding and doctor’s appointments and doctor’s appointments. They can just be kids today,” said Laura Allen, executive director of Children’s Caner Partners of the Carolinas.
“To take them out of the needles and everything else that they’re used to. Give them an opportunity to see, see something different and maybe enlighten their lives” said John Lenti, CEO and Chair of the Celebrate Freedom Foundation.
Celebrate Freedom Foundation organizers say they hope to continue events like this in the future for other children and their families who are battling adversity.
