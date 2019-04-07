Teammates mourn loss of Newberry HS junior 1 week after fatal collision with tree

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Raw emotion has filled the Newberry community after the life of a student-athlete was cut short.
Davonta Ruff, 17, was riding in the passenger seat of a car last Sunday when the driver hit a tree on Harold Bowers Road in Newberry County.
According to the Newberry County Coroner, Ruff died of blunt force head trauma due to not being restrained inside vehicle.
Ruff was a junior at Newberry High School and a member of the school’s basketball and football teams. Teammates said he was known as the jokester and his nickname to many was ‘Dog Bone.’
His teammates said this past week they’ve been missing the guy who’d always keep the team laughing.
“I just didn’t believe it. I still don’t believe it,” Ruff’s teammate and close friend Ahmorae Wilmore said. “It don’t feel real.”
Friends remain shocked and shaken to the core after a week of the unimaginable as they mourn the loss of Ruff.
“It hurt. It hurt bad to see a teammate, a brother, a player put under the ground,” Ahmad Willis, Ruff’s teammate and close friend said. “It just hurt.”
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol officials, Ruff was riding in the passenger seat around 7:30 Sunday evening when the car he was in crossed the center line, ran off the road, and hit a tree on Harold Bowers Road.
“It’s really been a rough week for the whole community, school, we’re kind of a close knit family here at Newberry and everybody is kind of suffering,” Phil Strickland, Newberry High football coach said. “He was a good kid always had a smile on his face. And he was kind of biding his time as an athlete to finally get a chance to play and it’s unfortunate going into his senior year he’s not going to be with us.”
Strickland said he’s gone through this pain before; one that could prevented.
“Unfortunately I think this is the fourth football player that I’ve buried, and all four of them ironically did not have their seatbelt on,” Strickland said. “I think his family wouldn’t mind me saiding cars are not toys.”
Friends and teammates said they hope Ruff’s story will make others think twice, so no one else could feel the pain and heartbreak the Newberry community has felt this past week.
“I hope it opens up people’s eyes. Make them be a safer driver,” Willis said. “He’ll be truly missed. D, he was the sunshine on a cloudy day. You’ll never forget D. I love you, D.”
The driver in the crash has not been identified, and no word on the extent of his or her injuries.
Data given to WIS by South Carolina Highway Patrol shows 209 people have died in car crashes in the state from January 1 to March 31 of 2019. Of those, 66 were not wearing a seatbelt.
This incident remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
