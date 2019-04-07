Denmark Tech student from Florida shot, killed on Friday

DENMARK, SC (T&D) - A Denmark Technical College student is dead following a shooting Friday evening in Denmark.
The incident took place during a gathering at a rental hall.
Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan identified the victim as Jordan Parson, 20, of Homestead, Florida. Parson was a freshman and a member of the school basketball team.
SLED responded at the request of the Denmark Police Department and is investigating the incident.
Kathryn Richardson of SLED said the shooting took place at 199 Magnolia in Denmark. Three people were shot; one of them fatally.
No other information was available.
